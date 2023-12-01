Spine might be the John Wick game we've dreamed of

Sifu was one of last year's best games with its fantastic combat system, cool presentation and great gameplay cycle, so many called it the best John Wick game they've ever seen. Turns out, it might get some serious competition in the future.

Nekki has finally shared the first gameplay trailer for Spine, its single-player action game with a close-quarters gun fight system that takes a lot of inspiration from the so-called Gun fu movies we've seen the last few years. The fact that our character can be augmented in different ways to do even cooler and more effective moves makes it sound even better, so the fact that this early footage looks astounding on Unreal Engine 5 is just icing on the cake.

That last part kind of worries my, however, as it almost looks too good and cinematic to be real. Still, the developers have shared some very impressive WIP footage on their X account for over a year that shows how the animations, camerawork and such have evolved over time, so I choose to believe this won't be one of the cases where we're given fake footage that isn't even close to representing the final product. Because I really want to play this on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series sometime at an unspecified time in the future.

