Spine developers acknowledge they weren't ready to announce release window in 2025

Spine, the game you've likely seen doing the rounds on social media for its action-packed gun-fu gameplay, was supposed to have a release window announcement some time this year. As there is *checks notes* not much time for that now, we all assumed that developer Nekki simply needs some more time to cook.

As announced on Spine's official X/Twitter account, this is very much the case. "This year, we weren't ready to announce a release date," the Spine team revealed. "Spine is our first PC/console title. For many years, we focused on mobile projects, and with this project we are setting a new bar for quality, scope, and production values."

It does seem like we'll hear something soon, though, as Nekki reveals that Spine is in its final stages of development. "The project is now entering the final stages of development," the post reads. "We are focused on polishing and refining the game... and we will continue to share development progress through our developer diaries."

It's also said we'll see a release date "in the near future," and that 2026 will be Spine-tastic for both us and the project as a whole.