Spinal Tap II releases first teaser ahead of September premiere

More than 40 years after the idea of a mockumentary was brought forth to the mainstream with This is Spinal Tap, the fake band is set to make their return in the sequel, which has just released its first teaser.

In the short teaser, we see an unknown hand turning up the bass, module, treble, and more to 11, letting us know things are about to get real, before eventually we see a dial turned to infinity. Somehow this is Spinal Tap going even further beyond.

The film sees director Rob Reiner return once more, alongside stars Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer. Unfortunately we didn't see any of them in the trailer, but we're sure they'll have some suitably wild looks for their return this September.