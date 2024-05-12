Spin Rhythm XD announced for Playstation VR2

HQ

Super Spin Digital announces that their music game Spin Rhythm XD, which is out now for both PC and Switch, is on its way to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 - premiering on 9th July.

Spin Rhythm XD is a classic music/rhythm game where you have to press the right buttons at the right time in time with the music and, as mentioned, it will also be playable with the PlayStation VR2 headset.