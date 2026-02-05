HQ

Sometimes it's easy to become cynical about the gaming world. AAA games that cost too much, buggy releases and endless re-releases. Unfortunately, indie games are not spared. How many promising games have never left Early Access on Steam? How many have released trailers with deep gameplay that turned out to be as thin as paper? And how many are really just carbon copies of each other?

Sometimes you come across exceptions. Games where the developers have worked on an idea for a long time, allowed the concept to mature, and dared to change their minds along the way. Stardew Valley is a shining example of this, Spilled is another, albeit on a smaller scale.

Spilled is a solo project by Dutch game developer Lente. The project was as much a learning experience in game design as it was an interpretation of her own life and life situation. In an article in Polygon, she talks about her own upbringing on a moored houseboat in the Dutch countryside, how a conflict with the local council forced her family to leave the boat for a flat, and how, as an adult, she chose to leave city life behind in favour of her own small canal boat with solar panels.

There is an honesty in Spilled that is difficult to resist. One may be ironic about how everything in the small game world is powered by wind or solar cells, and one may think that the collection of oil and rubbish is a little too naive in how quickly nature recovers. At the same time, the game is an embodiment of the developer herself and the world she has shaped around her. There is a large part of Lente in Spilled, something that can be said about very few games and developers today.

So what is the game itself like? In many ways, it follows a well-proven concept within indie games. Simple gameplay, pixel graphics and streamlined progression. You potter around in a small boat, collecting oil, plastic bottles and other environmental pollution. The boat moves slowly, but that fits well with the theme. You're not supposed to be in a hurry or try to maximise the experience. Sure, the plastic bottles don't always follow the laws of physics, but you can always go back and pick up the ones you dropped.

It's also worth mentioning how Spilled manages to communicate its message without being preachy. There are no moral lectures, no text signs telling you how to live your life or what choices are right. Instead, you just get to do it. Clean up. See the consequences. Let the world slowly become a little better, pixel by pixel. It's an approach that feels unusually mature in an era where many games like to shout their message right in the player's face.

The music is low-key and discreet, almost like background noise, but it contributes to the feeling of being in a kind of digital breathing space. A space where time doesn't quite work as usual, where progress isn't measured in levels or achievements but in small visual changes. A cleaner water surface here, a bird returning there. These aren't big victories, but they're enough to feel meaningful.

As you clean up an area, the water becomes clearer, wildlife returns and new areas open up. At regular intervals, new gameplay elements are introduced, such as the ability to spray water, upgrade the boat and lift things from the seabed. It's over in an hour, but it's an hour for the soul. A break in a hectic gaming world.