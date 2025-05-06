Spike Lee and Denzel Washington team up for a fifth time for Highest 2 Lowest

Dansk
Director Spike Lee has teamed up with Denzel Washington once more for the new crime thriller Highest 2 Lowest.
The film marks their fifth collaboration, and features other talent such as Jeffrey Wright and A$AP Rocky. It follows a music mogul known for having the best ears in the business, who finds himself targeted by a ransom plot.
A remake of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low, the film trades the original's setting for the modern streets of New York City. Highest 2 Lowest lands in theatres on the 22nd of August, and comes to Apple TV+ just a few weeks later, on the 5th of September.