Spike Lee and Denzel Washington reunite for Highest 2 Lowest

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington are back with a modern reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa's High and Low, recently unveiled in its first trailer. The film takes us into modern-day New York, where media mogul David King becomes entangled in a blackmail scheme that turns his life upside down. This marks their first collaboration since Inside Man, which premiered nearly 20 years ago, and their fifth official project together.

The U.S. release is set for August 15, with a global streaming premiere on Apple TV+ on September 5. Featuring a strong ensemble cast including Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Ice Spice (in her first film role), and Aubrey Joseph, Highest 2 Lowest promises to be a gripping, contemporary crime drama with sharp social undertones, in other words, classic Spike Lee, and it's looking very promising. Check out the trailer below.