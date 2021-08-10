Spike is reportedly making a comeback in the Super Mario movie

If you are really old (at least 40 is probably needed) and love Nintendo games, chances are you remember Spike. He was a foreman to Mario and was introduced in the NES classic Wrecking Crew from 1986 (launched two years earlier in Japan). Spike was later back in the Super Nintendo sequel Wrecking Crew '98, which unfortunately was only released in Japan, and his looks and manners has to some extent been adopted by Wario.

Other than this, we haven't heard from him at all for decades. But now the actor Sebastian Maniscalco says he has been cast as Spike's voice actor in the upcoming Super Mario movie that is currently under production over at the Despicable Me studio Illumination. While this isn't an official Nintendo confirmation, the evil foreman Spike was a great character that we could see fit the Mario movie well when it launches next year.

Do you remember Spike and are you happy to see the old rascal being revived?

Thanks VGC