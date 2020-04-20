Spike Chunsoft brings Danganronpa series to mobile devices

The Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards took place this weekend (the format can be compared to western gaming award ceremonies, but is specifically designed for the Japanese audience). In addition to a series of audience awards with some well-known and exciting representatives western players don't know yet, we received an announcement from the Danganronpa developer Spike Chunsoft at the event. Tied 10th anniversary of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc this year (the title was released on November 25, 2010), the studio is preparing some surprises for fans of the series.

Therefore, the Danganronpa Anniversary Edition has been announced - in Japan only for now. All three main branches of the franchise will release on mobile devices within this package. According to a href="https://www.dualshockers.com/danganronpa-10th-anniversary-mobile/" target="_blank">DualShockers</a>, these games will be adapted for smartphones which, in turn, will affect not only the user interface but also touchscreen controls. Furthermore, there will be a gallery with which you can watch the hyper-stylized and very brutal video sequences once more if you don't dare to do so in public. Overall the Anniversary Edition should be a decent package since the visual novel adventures offer between 30 and 50 hours of content.

Sadly, it has not yet been confirmed whether we will see the games in European regions on mobile devices, too. Spike Chunsoft, however, wants to expand the series further to delight old and new fans, according to producer Yoshinori Terasawa. New information on Danganronpa is expected at the end of May, as the studio is preparing yet more surprises for the series this year.