Spigen turns AirPods into a retro Macintosh mouse

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As we all know, retro is more popular than ever, and that goes for the tech world as well, where Spigen launched an iPhone case a few months ago that transformed the modern phone back into the happy '80s. And now they've done it again, but with AirPods.

The brand-new case they've unveiled follows the same theme as the one for the iPhone. Beige, nostalgic plastic that reminds us of the computers of the '80s and '90s. The inspiration? Well, it's clearly borrowed from Apple's iconic old computer mouse.

The case itself consists of two parts that enclose the charging case, and despite the playful design, they haven't completely compromised on functionality. The USB-C port and LED indicator are still accessible, and there's even a sort of "button" on the top—though it's mostly a locking mechanism rather than something you actually click around with.

The price tag is $45, and for all of us with a soft spot for retro and nostalgia, this is clearly a must-have.