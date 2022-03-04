Spielberg was very involved in the Halo TV series

HQ

March 24 marks the release date of Halo on Paramount+. It has actually been in the making for almost two decades, when Peter Jackson wanted to make a movie with his studio Weta. After that, the project was handed over to Steven Spielberg, who also wanted to make a movie, until it was supposed to be a series on Showtime, before finally ending up on Paramount+.

Most assumed that Spielberg's input on the series is non-existent considering that he hasn't been involved for years. It turns out this is a misconception though, as revealed in a Total Film interview with the series producer Darryl Frank. He says:

"We treated it as though it was a legacy project of Steven's. He godfathered it in terms of reading every script, helping choose showrunners, writers, director, cast, production design, and visual effects; every aspect of it, he looked at."

Sounds promising, or what do you think?