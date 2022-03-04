Cookies

Spielberg was very involved in the Halo TV series

The famed director "godfathered" the show as it was being created.

HQ

March 24 marks the release date of Halo on Paramount+. It has actually been in the making for almost two decades, when Peter Jackson wanted to make a movie with his studio Weta. After that, the project was handed over to Steven Spielberg, who also wanted to make a movie, until it was supposed to be a series on Showtime, before finally ending up on Paramount+.

Most assumed that Spielberg's input on the series is non-existent considering that he hasn't been involved for years. It turns out this is a misconception though, as revealed in a Total Film interview with the series producer Darryl Frank. He says:

"We treated it as though it was a legacy project of Steven's. He godfathered it in terms of reading every script, helping choose showrunners, writers, director, cast, production design, and visual effects; every aspect of it, he looked at."

Sounds promising, or what do you think?

