Spielberg and John Williams reunite for one last adventure

Despite having previously stated that he was done making soundtracks John Williams is now back in the fray. The 93-year-old is once more collaborating with Steven Spielberg in what will most likely be their final outing together as colleagues - working on the directors new and untitled UFO film.

As most of you know, their collaborations are legendary and stretch back several decades. But old age has caught up with Williams, who previously stated a few times that he's retired from scoring feature films. Luckily enough for us movie fans, Spielberg seems to have managed to have rekindled the maestros desire to score - once more.

The film is set to premiere early next summer and stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, and Colin Firth just to name a few. And though information has been sparse, Universal have claimed it to be an "event film" as well as an "U.F.O adventure". So we can probably expect something on a par with classic Spielberg fare.

Which of Williams and Spielberg's many collaborations are your favorite?