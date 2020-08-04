Spidey swinging into Marvel's Avengers on PlayStation

You're watching Advertisements

An online store has spoiled the surprise that Square Enix had prepared in collaboration with Sony by revealing an exclusive deal that guarantees PlayStation players another playable hero in Marvel's Avengers.

Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man will appear alongside other Marvel icons on PS4 and PS5 in early 2021, writes Jeff Adams, the associate art director at Crystal Dynamics, in a personal entry over on the PS Blog.

Of course, Marvel ensures that Spidey is captured in the best possible manner. This should not only be noticeable in terms of the design and the hero's customisation options, but in the gameplay that is based around the iconic hero's core abilities, with unique skill trees to work through.

"To make sure this team-up goes smoothly, Vince Napoli, our Lead Combat Designer, is hard at work making Spider-Man just as great on the sticks as he is on the page. This means making sure our hero moves and fights like he should, no matter which one of our War Zones he finds himself in.

"When he's arcing through the air on his web line, we want you to feel graceful and light, and be able to utilise a variety of web configurations and gadgets to enhance your traversal. Spider-Man's impressive acrobatic abilities will complement the experience, allowing you to seamlessly transition from navigation to combat," we were told.

What's more, not only is the character platform-specific, but players on PS4 and PS5 will get Spider-Man completely free of charge as soon as the hero is added to the game's Avengers roster.

Marvel's Avengers will be released on September 4 and at the end of this week, the beta phase will start for pre-orders on the PS4. All further information about the beta can be found in the latest War Table livestream replay above.