Spidey is the only platform-exclusive hero in Marvel's Avengers

Quite understandably, non-PS4-owning fans interested in picking up Marvel's Avengers have been a bit disgruntled after hearing that the web-slinging hero is only landing in the PlayStation versions of the game.

Considering the potential impact of that character on the game, it's a bit harsh that PC and Xbox players will miss out, but at least they won't have to worry about more content being walled off and platform-exclusive after Crystal Dynamics' Scott Amos confirmed that Spidey will be the only platform-exclusive hero.

Amos confirmed as much during an interview with IGN Japan, during which he explained that there won't be any more platform-exclusives and confirmed that cross-play isn't in their thinking right now.

"That is the only character that we are doing that way," Amos said, before later consoling players on PC and Xbox. "For those players who absolutely want to play as Spider-Man, you have the option to do so on PlayStation."

