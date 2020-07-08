Cookies

Steelrising

Spiders Studio reveals its next game Steelrising

The developer behind Greedfall has revealed its next game Steelrising and it's a robot-centred take on the French Revolution.

Spiders Studio, the developer behind Greedfall, revealed its next title during the recent Nacon Connect event and it seems like a truly unique take on the French Revolution, set in Paris, titled Steelrising. The player will step into the shoes of Marie Antoinette's robotic bodyguard who sets out to fight back against King Louis XVI, who, of course, has an "automata army" at his disposal, terrorising the citizens of the city. Your reign of terror ends here, monarch!

No set release date has yet been revealed but you can wishlist it on Steam. It's also set to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Take a look at the teaser trailer below.

