LIVE

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Curse of Anabelle
Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Spider-Man

Spider-Man's Advanced Suit statue revealed

Sideshow and PCS Collectibles have joined forces to kick the Marvel Armory Collection off with a "THWIP".

Those of you who are looking for a solid statue to display with the rest of your polyresin families or, alternatively, those of you who are just really big fans of Marvel's Spider-Man, can now look forward to the statue that's set to be released as the initial launch in the Marvel Armory Collection. Sideshow and PCS Collectibles have collaborated to bring this 7,35'' 1:10 scale statue to life and the suit that our dear Peter Parker is wearing is the advanced suit, "faithfully captured from its in-game model".

Many tend to be wary of Sideshow for one main reason - the price of the collectables on the site. That said, however, the collectable giant has plenty of more affordable figurines and prints for fans to shop for (as well as some reaching into the hundreds and even thousands of dollars, of course). This statue, in particular, will set one back $84.99 which, granted, isn't cheap but not out-of-this-world expensive either. Those intrigued can look forward to pre-orders opening up on February 27 at 8 pm (GMT).

Are you into collectables?

Spider-Man
Spider-Man

Related texts

Spider-Man: The HeistScore

Spider-Man: The Heist
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"The Heist is not a particularly impressive or memorable expansion, but it's fun and it comes with some interesting moments."



Loading next content