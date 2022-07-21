Cookies

Spider-Man Remastered

Spider-Man Remastered to support ultrawide monitors and have unlocked framerate on PC

A new trailer tells all about how the PC version of Insomniac's title differs from the PlayStation editions.

Ahead of its PC release in mid-August, Sony and Insomniac games has released a features trailer for Spider-Man Remastered, giving fans on PC an idea of the sorts of improved options they can look forward to over the PlayStation editions of the game.

As stated in the trailer, the PC edition will boast improved shadows, ultrawide display support, ray-traced reflections, unlocked framerate, Nvidia DLSS and DLAA support (for performance and image quality boost), and DualSense controller support (but the controller needs to be plugged in for maximum support).

As for when PC players can check all of this out, you can look to play Spider-Man Remastered on August 12, with the Miles Morales batch of content coming at a later date.

Check out the PC features trailer below to get a glimpse of PC gameplay.

Spider-Man Remastered

