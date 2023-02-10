Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spider-Man Noir is getting a live-action adaptation at Amazon

The series will be set in 1930s New York and will follow an older version of the character.

Ever since posters and trailers debuted for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans have been a little bit upset that Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir doesn't seem to be in the film, but perhaps there's a reason that the character isn't heavily involved in this animated sequel.

Because Variety has now reported that Spider-Man Noir will be getting a live-action series of his own, one that will be produced by Amazon for Prime Video and MGM+.

The report notes that this series will follow an older and grizzled version of the character and will be set in 1930s New York City, in its own universe.

As for who is attached to the project currently, we're told that Oren Uziel (The Lost City) is being tapped to write and executive produce, and that Spider-Verse's Phil Lord and Christopher Miller will also be involved, as will Sony boss Amy Pascal.

There is no word on casting yet or when the project is expected to debut.

