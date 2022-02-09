Spider-Man: No Way Home's first streaming destination will not be Disney+ or Netflix

HQ

While many of you are no doubt waiting for a chance to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home on Netflix or Disney+, it doesn't seem like that will be the case anytime soon. Due to the deal that Sony signed with both streaming services seeing any movie it makes between 2022 and 2026 landing on Netflix first and then Disney+, No Way Home, due to its late 2021 release, isn't covered by the agreement, and will instead land elsewhere initially.

Revealed in an interview with Deadline, the CEO of Starz - a streaming service that can be watched in the UK through an added subscription fee through Prime Video - has stated that No Way Home will be landing on the service "sometime over the next six months".

It's a plan that is vague and doesn't exactly provide much information as to when No Way Home will land on Starz exactly, or likewise how long it will remain on the service, meaning we don't know when it will arrive on Netflix or Disney+ in the future either.

What we do know is that Starz is under the impression that the streaming wars are not won through acquisition, but through retention, as it has stated that it intends to use No Way Home as a method of drawing in viewers, with its original productions then keeping viewers engaged and paying for the service.