Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer officially lands

Over the weekend, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked on social media, giving Spidey fans an early look at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie ahead of its trailer's official release. You may have already seen the trailer because of this, but if not don't worry, as the trailer has now been officially published, and in glorious high-quality.

The trailer picks up after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home and sees Peter Parker struggling to survive in a world that both knows he is Spider-Man, and also thinks he killed Mysterio. To grapple with this now hostile reception, Spidey looks to find a way to return to the simple life he had beforehand, ultimately ending up at the doors of the Sanctum Sanctorum, the home of Dr. Strange. You can probably guess where this is going from here.

If you want to check out the teaser trailer for yourself, be sure to find it below.