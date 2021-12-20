Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into third biggest ever global opening weekend

HQ

The latest and arguably most anticipated Marvel movie to release since Avengers: Endgame hit cinemas this past weekend, with that very film being Spider-Man: No Way Home. Bringing the multiverse to the MCU and various Spidey villains from other portrayals of the web-slinger, the movie received a huge amount of hype over the past few months, and that excitement seems to have carried forward into ticket sales, as No Way Home has become the third biggest global opening ever.

Over the weekend, the movie pulled in $587.2 million globally (not accounting for China), as per The Hollywood Reporter, which is a pretty monumental amount of money, especially since Covid-19 is on the rise once again.

The really impressive part about No Way Home's opening weekend is that in the US (domestic sales), the film brought in more money that previous top pandemic-era domestic earner (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a movie that earned $224.5 million) did over its entire theatrical run.

We'll have to see how these sales carry forward into the coming weekend, especially considering The Matrix Resurrections and The King's Man are both set to open in a few days.