Spider-Man: No Way Home is now the sixth highest-grossing film of all-time

Despite Scream having a strong opening, netting $85 million globally since January 14, it's the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, Spider-Man: No Way Home that is once again in the headlines.

After another strong weekend, the movie has jumped ahead of Jurassic World and The Lion King and is now the sixth highest-grossing movie of all-time, with total earnings just shy of $1.7 billion, as Box Office Mojo notes. While it's possible that the movie will continue to earn more money in the box office, it is unlikely that it moves further up the charts as the fifth highest grossing flick is Avengers: Infinity War, which currently clocks in at $2.05 billion (over $350 million ahead of Spidey).

This move does now mean that MCU flicks hold half of the six top slots in highest-grossing films chart, with Disney owning even more of that as Avatar and Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens are both part of the entertainment company's massive portfolio.

If you haven't managed to make it to the cinema to check out the latest Spidey adventure for yourself yet, be sure to find the movie's trailer below and read our spoiler-free review here.