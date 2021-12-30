Spider-Man: No Way Home is now Sony Pictures highest grossing film of all time

HQ

Ever since its release on December 15, Spider-Man: No Way Home has absolutely crushed it at the box office, with it breaking all kinds of pandemic-era records and racing to over a billion dollars in sales in less than 12 days. Needless to say, this level of success has seen No Way Home now also take the title of the highest grossing film in the history of Sony Pictures, with the record formerly being held by 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This record was only achieved very recently when No Way Home passed Far From Home's $1.13 billion record, with No Way Home still raking in the cash on a daily basis. According to Box Office Mojo, No Way Home is now up to $1.61 billion globally, giving it a healthy $50 million lead over Far From Home.

With this success in mind, Tom Holland has now also landed on the highly elusive list of actors that have made four or more billion dollar movies (thanks, Forbes). He joins various other Marvel stars, including Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner in the four movie section, with only six people making five or more billion dollar movies - the list is topped by Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson, who are the only two actors to have made six billion dollar movies.