Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales to also release for PlayStation 4

The title will be web-slinging its way onto Sony's current-gen platform.

Earlier tonight, we reported about the new gameplay trailer for Spider-Man: Miles Morales from the PS5 Showcase. As we know, not everybody will upgrade day one, Sony has good news to offer as they are going to release it for PlayStation 4 as well. This was announced on the PlayStation Blog:

"Yes, that's right, we know that some of you may transition to PS5 at different times, which was why it was important to us to release the latest title in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe on both consoles."

If you buy on PlayStation 4, you will also get a free upgrade of the game for the new console. Which console will you play Spider-Man: Miles Morales for?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

