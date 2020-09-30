English
Follow us
news
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales supports using PS4 save files for PS5

This is unlike the enhanced version of Marvel's Spiderman.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Sony has gotten some fire recently for its somewhat mixed messages regarding backwards compatibility and using save files from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 in cross-generation games which often does not seem to be possible. One example of this is the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which also includes an upgraded version of the original Spider-Man (cannot be bought separately, only in this £70/€80 package) - for which you won't be able to use your old save file.

But what about the main game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales? When a fan asked about this on Twitter, Insomniac Games' community director James Stevenson had a pretty straight forward message: "Yes, your Miles PS4 save can be transferred to PS5."

And there we have it. Hopefully, this will work for more cross-generation games. As we reported yesterday, Yakuza: Like a Dragon won't support this for PlayStation 5, unfortunately.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy