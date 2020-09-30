Spider-Man: Miles Morales supports using PS4 save files for PS5

You're watching Advertisements

Sony has gotten some fire recently for its somewhat mixed messages regarding backwards compatibility and using save files from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 in cross-generation games which often does not seem to be possible. One example of this is the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which also includes an upgraded version of the original Spider-Man (cannot be bought separately, only in this £70/€80 package) - for which you won't be able to use your old save file.

But what about the main game, Spider-Man: Miles Morales? When a fan asked about this on Twitter, Insomniac Games' community director James Stevenson had a pretty straight forward message: "Yes, your Miles PS4 save can be transferred to PS5."

And there we have it. Hopefully, this will work for more cross-generation games. As we reported yesterday, Yakuza: Like a Dragon won't support this for PlayStation 5, unfortunately.