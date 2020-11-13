English
Follow us
news
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales' soundtrack is now on Spotify

It joins a growing library of video game soundtracks on the streaming platform.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now out for PlayStation 5 (and PS4). You can read our review right here. But how can you stay in the action without actually playing the game? By listening to the game's soundtrack, of course.

You may now listen to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Original Video Game Soundtrack) on Spotify. It features 19 tracks, and lasts for one hour and 10 minutes.

So you can now play the game, go for a run for one hour, take a quick shower, and then continue playing the game. And you still maintained your Spider-Man: Miles Morales vibe intact! So there are no downsides to this.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Related texts

Spider-Man: Miles MoralesScore

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Spider-Man: Miles Morales is exactly what fans of Marvel's Spider-Man are looking for in new content, but it's also so much more."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy