Spider-Man: Miles Morales' soundtrack is now on Spotify

You're watching Advertisements

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is now out for PlayStation 5 (and PS4). You can read our review right here. But how can you stay in the action without actually playing the game? By listening to the game's soundtrack, of course.

You may now listen to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Original Video Game Soundtrack) on Spotify. It features 19 tracks, and lasts for one hour and 10 minutes.

So you can now play the game, go for a run for one hour, take a quick shower, and then continue playing the game. And you still maintained your Spider-Man: Miles Morales vibe intact! So there are no downsides to this.