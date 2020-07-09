Spider-Man: Miles Morales reveals PlayStation 5 covers

You're watching Advertisements

After finally learning how both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will look like, many gamers' discussions have shifted over to how the next-gen covers will change. Turns out it won't be much for games on Sony's upcoming console.

Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5 cover for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the change of design is far less drastic than that of the console and DualSense.

Basically, the only thing that seems to have changed is that the top has become white with black lettering, probably to match with the console and controller's two-toned design. Everything else, except for the PlayStation Studios logo for exclusive games of course, will apparently be the same.

What do you think about that?