news
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales reveals PlayStation 5 covers

Many how been wondering how the covers will look for next-gen games. Now we know how PS5 games will look, and it's not as drastic of a change as the console and DualSense.

After finally learning how both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will look like, many gamers' discussions have shifted over to how the next-gen covers will change. Turns out it won't be much for games on Sony's upcoming console.

Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5 cover for Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the change of design is far less drastic than that of the console and DualSense.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Basically, the only thing that seems to have changed is that the top has become white with black lettering, probably to match with the console and controller's two-toned design. Everything else, except for the PlayStation Studios logo for exclusive games of course, will apparently be the same.

What do you think about that?

