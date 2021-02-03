Spider-Man: Miles Morales has shifted an estimated 4.1 million units

You're watching Advertisements

With it selling 4.5 million units since launch, the PS5 is on fire right and demand couldn't be higher. It's not just hardware which is achieving impress results for Sony though, as it has been confirmed that Spider-Man: Miles Morales, one of its first-party releases, has managed to sell an estimated 4.1 million copies since launching in November 2020. This impressive result was confirmed by Sony during its quarterly earnings call.

To put this into perspective, Marvel's Spider-Man has sold 20 million copies (as of November 2020), so this means the latest entry has already shifted a fifth of its total. This is especially impressive as the game is regarded as a spin-off. It should be noted that the figure for Miles Morales is only, however, up to December 2020, so the true total for sales at this point would have exceeded this even further.

