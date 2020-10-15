English
Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a suit with a Spider-Cat in it

And he will even help you in some finishers.

Ladies and gentlemen, we found 2020's GOTY, as there's nothing remotely capable of beating a Spider-Cat suit. Joking aside, Game Informer has confirmed that one of Miles Morales' suits in the new Spider-Man game will includes a cat in his backpack. The cat will also wear a "spider-mask" and will even help out in some finishers.

The "Spider-Cat" will be unlocked in a side-mission, with the suit is essentially being a hoodie with a backpack, where the cat will be. You can check out a bit of the side-mission and the Spider-Cat at Game Informer's Youtube channel.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is releasing exclusively on PS4 and PS5 on November 19.

Game Informer

