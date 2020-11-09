English
news
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales celebrates Black Lives Matter

Players can unlock themselves a special suit celebrating the movement for beating a side quest within the game.

There is probably no one reading this that doesn't know what Black Lives Matter is, as the movement had a huge breakthrough during 2020. Sony has previously supported the movement with a downloadable theme for PlayStation 4, and now one of its developers, Insomniac Games, has celebrated it in a big way as well in the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

It is a side quest in the game where you are supposed to look out for the people of Harlem in New York, known for its big presence in African-American culture, and it awards you with an Uptown Pride Spidey Suit in front of a Black Lives Matter mural if you succeed.

You can check it out below. Will you be using this one a lot?

