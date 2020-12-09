Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales can now combine 60fps and ray tracing

A new update introduces a third mode that basically is a medium of the two original ones.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has up until now given PlayStation 5 owners what some consider a difficult choice between playing in 60 frames-per-second without ray tracing or 30fps with the impressive technology enabled. Many a gamer has been swapping between the two, trying to decide which is the best, but now you won't have to anymore.

Because going into the settings after downloading Spider-Man: Miles Morales' latest update reveals that a third option called Performance RT has been implemented. This allows you to play in 60fps with ray tracing, but it comes at the cost of resolution, reflection quality and pedestrian density. Does this sound like a good solution?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Related texts

Spider-Man: Miles MoralesScore

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

"Spider-Man: Miles Morales is exactly what fans of Marvel's Spider-Man are looking for in new content, but it's also so much more."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy