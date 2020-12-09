Spider-Man: Miles Morales can now combine 60fps and ray tracing

You're watching Advertisements

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has up until now given PlayStation 5 owners what some consider a difficult choice between playing in 60 frames-per-second without ray tracing or 30fps with the impressive technology enabled. Many a gamer has been swapping between the two, trying to decide which is the best, but now you won't have to anymore.

Because going into the settings after downloading Spider-Man: Miles Morales' latest update reveals that a third option called Performance RT has been implemented. This allows you to play in 60fps with ray tracing, but it comes at the cost of resolution, reflection quality and pedestrian density. Does this sound like a good solution?