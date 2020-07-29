Spider-Man: Miles Morales bundled with Spider-Man remaster?

You're watching Advertisements

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was revealed back in June but what is this game exactly? It seems to be a stand-alone game like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, but there is a catch. Spider-Man: Miles Morales seems to take place on the same map as the 2018 original Spider-Man did.

According to Reddit, the latest issue of Game Informer says it clearly, that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is NOT a traditional sequel, and that it comes bundled with a remastered version of 2018's Spider-Man for PlayStation 5.

It seems that the biggest problem here is as follows: what are we supposed to call Spider-Man: Miles Morales? Is it a stand-alone game? Is it a big DLC? The thing we DO know, however, is that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PlayStation 5 later this year.