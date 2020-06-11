Spider-Man: Miles Morales announced

Miles Morales takes the centre stage in what seems to be either a sequel to the hit adventure title Spider-Man or a stand-alone expansion to the same game. During the ongoing (at the time of writing) PlayStation 5 'Future of Gaming Show' stream, we got a tasty treat right off the bat with the reveal of Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Not only did the game get announced, but it also got a release window as well. Spider-Man: Miles Morales will release on PlayStation 5 this holiday season and you can check the stunning trailer out below.

Are you excited to play this new Insomniac title?