news
Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Spider-Man: Miles Morales adds cool new suit for free

No, it's not the Sam Raimi version again.

Insomniac Games gave us a pleasant surprise back in December 2018 when the team suddenly added the much-requested Webbed Suit, based on Sam Raimi's movies, to Spider-Man. That wasn't the only additional suit added for free after the game's launch, and Miles Morales does obviously not want to be called the inferior version.

That's why Insomniac has released a new update for Spider-Man: Miles Morales on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 that in inclusion to smaller fixes adds the new Advanced Tech Suit to our collection. You can see pictures of it below. Does this look like something you'll be swinging around in?

Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSpider-Man: Miles Morales

