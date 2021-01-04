Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 gets a release date

You're watching Advertisements

The much anticipated sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has finally received a launch date, and that is October 7, 2022. Yes, this is quite a distance away still, but considering how brilliant the first movie was, we assume that the production team is using the time to make a floor-up that is equally, if not better than the original.

While very little else has been revealed about the coming sequel, we do know that Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld will likely be back, and that Kathryn Hahn's Doc Ock is set to play a larger role this time around (as Digital Spy reported).

Check out the new teaser poster that came with the announcement below.