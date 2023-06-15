Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will feature multiple Gwen Stacys

Christopher Miller has confirmed that in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, we will see multiple variations of Gwen Stacy.

Speaking on the Crew Call podcast, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord said the following when asked if we'd see multiple Gwen Stacy variants. "Currently, yes. I would say that, yes. It's on the page, it is... I think that that... These things evolve as they go."

"But there's one I'm very excited about," said Phil Lord. Miller then added. "Yes, I know exactly the one you're talking about. You know the one I'm thinking of, which is based on... I'm not gonna say anything. I'm not gonna say anything. But it is sort of plot-integral, I would say."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse releases on the 29th of March, 2024 and wraps up Miles Morales' animated story.