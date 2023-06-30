Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producers discuss potential delays

"We're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great."

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have addressed the recent rumours of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's release date being delayed. Speaking with ComicBook.com, when asked if the movie's release will be pushed back, Lord said:

"I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great." Miller then concluded: "And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to finish the animated story of Miles Morales on the 29th of March, 2024, but with the release date being so close, some do not believe it's feasible for the movie to come out then.

Do you have hope Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse can hit its release date?

