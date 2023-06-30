Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse producers discuss potential delays

Phil Lord and Chris Miller have addressed the recent rumours of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse's release date being delayed. Speaking with ComicBook.com, when asked if the movie's release will be pushed back, Lord said:

"I would say that just like we're going to take the time necessary to make Beyond the Spider-Verse great." Miller then concluded: "And we won't back into a release date that doesn't fit."

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is set to finish the animated story of Miles Morales on the 29th of March, 2024, but with the release date being so close, some do not believe it's feasible for the movie to come out then.

