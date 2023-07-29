Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse delayed indefinitely

HQ

As expected, the SAG-AFTRA strike has already lead to a plethora of movies and TV shows being delayed, and now it's time to add another batch of highly anticipated projects to the list .

Sony Pictures has announced the delay of several projects. One of the most disappointing ones is that Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed indefinitely after being set for the 29th of March, 2024. One of the reasons for this not getting a new date is obviously that major parts of the production have stopped completely because the actors can't record their lines while striking, so they won't be able to start up again until the strike is over.

That's far from the only project being pushed. Even the upcoming Gran Turismo movie won't make its planned 11th of August premiere. David Harbour, Orlando Bloom and crew will instead race their way into cinemas on the 23rd of August. Not exactly a long delay, something we can't say about most of the other ones. Let's make this simple by listing the delays in order of how long they are:



Madame Web has been pushed forward from the 16th to the 14th of February, 2024.



Gran Turismo has been delayed from the 11th to the 23rd of August, 2023.



Ghostbusters Afterlife's sequel from the 20th of December, 2023, to the 29th of March, 2024.



The new Karate Kid reboot from the 7th of June to the 13th of December 2024.



Kraven the Hunter from the 6th of October 2023 to the 30th of August 2024.



They Listen has been delayed indefinitely from the 30th of August, 2024.



Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has been delayed indefinitely from the 29th of March, 2024.



It's important to note that we might see further changes when the strike ends and Sony has worked out new schedules.