Spider-Man and Uncharted are heading to Disney+

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were close to getting a heart attack when Disney and Sony didn't renew their contract that gave the former permission to use Spider-Man in its movies for a short while in 2019, so it's safe to say the two giants have disagreed before. Fortunately, that's not the case this time around.

Deadline has gotten confirmation that Disney and Sony have made a multi-year deal that will allow the former to bring Spider-Man, Uncharted and other Sony Pictures franchises to Disney+ and other streaming services under Disney's umbrella.

Sound familiar? Some of you might remember that Sony signed a similar deal with Netflix earlier this month. Netflix got the better one though, as theatrical releases from 2022 to 2026 will only make their way to Disney's platforms after they've been on Netflix an unknown amount of time. Still, finally gathering the entire MCU in one place is marvelous (couldn't resist) news in my book.