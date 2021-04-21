Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Spider-Man and Uncharted are heading to Disney+

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be gathered on one streaming service.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were close to getting a heart attack when Disney and Sony didn't renew their contract that gave the former permission to use Spider-Man in its movies for a short while in 2019, so it's safe to say the two giants have disagreed before. Fortunately, that's not the case this time around.

Deadline has gotten confirmation that Disney and Sony have made a multi-year deal that will allow the former to bring Spider-Man, Uncharted and other Sony Pictures franchises to Disney+ and other streaming services under Disney's umbrella.

Sound familiar? Some of you might remember that Sony signed a similar deal with Netflix earlier this month. Netflix got the better one though, as theatrical releases from 2022 to 2026 will only make their way to Disney's platforms after they've been on Netflix an unknown amount of time. Still, finally gathering the entire MCU in one place is marvelous (couldn't resist) news in my book.

Spider-Man and Uncharted are heading to Disney+


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy