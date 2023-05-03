Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's runtime revealed

HQ

According to AMC Theatres' web page for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the upcoming movie will run for approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes.

This is a longer runtime than that of the original film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which ran for 1 hour and 56 minutes. There seems to be a larger story to tell this time around, though, with a huge cast of Spider-Men and Spider-Women to introduce to us.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases in just under a month, on the 2nd of June here in the UK. We're closer than ever to getting an update on the animated story of Miles Morales, and hopefully this longer runtime justifies itself by giving us more action or other great moments.

What do you think of the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse runtime?