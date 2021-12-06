Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer looks extremely cool

HQ

When Sony Pictures producer Amy Pascal revealed that Tom Holland will make more Spider-Man movies after No Way Home, she also announced that we'd get news about the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse "very soon". She wasn't kidding.

Sony has now released the first trailer for what's called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). That's right! We can look forward to at least two more adventures in this fantastic universe(...s), something I understand consider the trailer makes it clear that Miles and Gwen will be going to several of the different multi-verses. We're even told that each of these will have a unique art style, and the trailer shows that Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099 will be in at least one of these and he doesn't seem friendly. Fortunately, Philip Lord and Christopher Miller, the film's writer-producers, reveal that Miles will team up with both old and new friends to fix everything. We'll see who these are when the first part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse arrives in October.