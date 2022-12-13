Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer gives hope of an amazing film

I absolutely adore Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the few glimpses we've seen of its sequel up to this point haven't exactly lowered my expectations. In fact, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first real trailer might just have raised them.

Because the folks over at Sony Pictures Animation have kept their promise and given us the a trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse today, and it's definitely a banger. After a short recap of what Miles went through in the original, everything kicks of by showing a whole bunch of different Spider-....Creatures(?) just chilling out in-between universes before they seemingly have to fight against and alongside each other to save all of them from ending.