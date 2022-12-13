Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer gives hope of an amazing film

Get ready to meet a lot of different Spider-Creatures in June.

I absolutely adore Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and the few glimpses we've seen of its sequel up to this point haven't exactly lowered my expectations. In fact, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse's first real trailer might just have raised them.

Because the folks over at Sony Pictures Animation have kept their promise and given us the a trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse today, and it's definitely a banger. After a short recap of what Miles went through in the original, everything kicks of by showing a whole bunch of different Spider-....Creatures(?) just chilling out in-between universes before they seemingly have to fight against and alongside each other to save all of them from ending.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

