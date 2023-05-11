Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer confirms Spider-Cat

I'm far from the only one really excited to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 2, so it's understandable Sony Pictures has been hyping up the movie by showing quite a bit of it. Third time's the charm for many fans out there though.
We now have the third official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for you, and it finally gives us (and Miles) a close look at Spider-Cat, the introduction of The Spot and a few other things that make these last three weeks of waiting even harder.