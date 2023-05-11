Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse trailer confirms Spider-Cat

And a villain we hope to never is in live-action.

I'm far from the only one really excited to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse on June 2, so it's understandable Sony Pictures has been hyping up the movie by showing quite a bit of it. Third time's the charm for many fans out there though.

We now have the third official trailer for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse for you, and it finally gives us (and Miles) a close look at Spider-Cat, the introduction of The Spot and a few other things that make these last three weeks of waiting even harder.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

