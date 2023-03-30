Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse to get a short film spin-off

HQ

It seems like a tough gig, being Spider-Man. Having to balance saving New York City on a daily basis while also making sure your secret identity is kept by showing up to work, spending time with your family, and more sounds like quite the juggling act.

A new Spider-Verse short film, entitled The Spider Within, is set to tackle these issues. Produced by Sony Pictures Animation, The Spider Within is part of a new mentorship program known as LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers). The program aims to give candidates from underrepresented groups valuable leadership experience.

Throughout the short, Miles learns that he isn't alone in his work as Spider-Man, and after experiencing an anxiety attack, he will confront the manifestations of that anxiety. The Spider Within first debuts at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June.

