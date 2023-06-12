Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse surpasses Into the Spider-Verse's box office total

The film has been out for just over a week.

If there's one movie that's on people's minds right now, it is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With incredible animation and storytelling that has us arguably more hooked than the first film, it's no surprise people are rushing to see the sequel.

After its second weekend at the box office, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has earned over $390 million globally, pushing past its predecessor which still pulled in a more than respectable $384 million at the box office.

Considering Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still fairly new in theatres, however, it is possible that it could push even further beyond just breaking the record set by the original film. Competition looks fierce in the coming weeks, though, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now in theatres and the ever-looming titans of Barbie and Oppenheimer are drawing closer.

If you've not seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and want to know if it's worth the watch, check out our review here.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

