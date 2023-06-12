Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse surpasses Into the Spider-Verse's box office total

HQ

If there's one movie that's on people's minds right now, it is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. With incredible animation and storytelling that has us arguably more hooked than the first film, it's no surprise people are rushing to see the sequel.

After its second weekend at the box office, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has earned over $390 million globally, pushing past its predecessor which still pulled in a more than respectable $384 million at the box office.

Considering Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is still fairly new in theatres, however, it is possible that it could push even further beyond just breaking the record set by the original film. Competition looks fierce in the coming weeks, though, as Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is now in theatres and the ever-looming titans of Barbie and Oppenheimer are drawing closer.

