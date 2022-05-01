Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse seems to be massive

HQ

Only relatively recently, it was revealed that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse would no longer be coming out this year, and that instead it will be landing in June 2023, with Part Two arriving the following March (March 2024). Now, as part of CinemaCon, two of the writers for the movie, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have provided a bit of an insight into the film and its scope, and you can see why it has taken such a long time to create.

It's said that the movie will include the "largest crew for an animated movie ever" and that it will feature "240 characters" and "6 universes (so far)" to explore.

Needless to say, it seems like quite a broad movie, and hopefully it can live up to the brilliance and acclaim that the original managed to achieve. As for when exactly Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will premiere, it will open in cinemas on June 2, 2023, with the second part arriving on March 29, 2024.