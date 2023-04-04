Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releases second official trailer

HQ

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the summer. With such hype around it, there's even a great deal of eagerness to see the trailers for the movie. Now, Sony Pictures Animation has shown off the second trailer for Across the Spider-Verse, giving us some more insight into the movie.

We kick things off with Miles desperately trying to balance his home life and superhero life, but it's safe to say the juggling act isn't going well. After being offered an escape by Gwen into the Spider-Verse, Miles finds out there are so many more web-slinging heroes like him.

After a return of Peter B. Parker, who now has a baby, Spider-Man 2099 is shown off in full force. As the antagonist of the movie, we get a better look at his motivations, and why he's after Miles.

Check out all this and more in the trailer below, and let us know what you're thinking of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.