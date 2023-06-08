Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse producer doesn't think there's a superhero movie fatigue

HQ

Chris Miller, one of the producers and co-writers for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse believes that we're not living in an age of superhero movie fatigue.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Miller said: "I believe it's 'a movie that feels like a movie I've seen a dozen times before' fatigue."

Phil Lord, his co-producer added: "The audience in the theatre cannot be sustained on Easter eggs and reveals."

Essentially, this feels more like a critique of the Marvel formula becoming too easy to see through nowadays. While superhero films are still earning hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office, they're not earning the same rave reviews for the most part. There are some exceptions to the rule, which shows people still love a good superhero story, but perhaps don't want to head to the cinema for 5 surprise appearances they knew about months ago.

What do you think? Is there a superhero movie fatigue?