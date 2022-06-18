Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse image shows off villain, The Spot

HQ

Now that we're less than 12 months away from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse opening in cinemas around the world, Sony has shared an image of the film, which reveals a new villain that Miles Morales and the other Spider-folk will have to face off with.

Known as The Spot, we're told that this chap will be Miles' "most formidable foe yet", and that he will be voiced by Jason Schwartzmann in the movie. As for what Spot's motivations are, they have yet to be explained, but the character does basically look like a walking sheet of paper with ink splotches dotted all over it.

Take a look at the image of the movie below, and be sure to mark June 2, 2023 into your calendar, as that's when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will open in theatres.