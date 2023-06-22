Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits the half a billion mark

HQ

This has been a very strange year for films and the box office. Despite a ton of blockbusters debuting, only one film has surpassed the $1 billion mark (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), with the rest struggling to get particularly close. But despite 2023 being a rather disappointing year for the box office in general so far, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is having a blast, and has already outperformed its predecessor and continues to rake in revenue.

As reported on by Deadline, the film has now surpassed the $500 million mark, making it just the fourth film of the year to achieve the feat. With continued success, Across the Spider-Verse is now setting its sights on Fast X, with the intention of being the third biggest film of the year, although admittedly, it will need to earn another $180 million to reach the star-studded project.

We're in the third week of Spider-Verse's run in theatres, and as a point of comparison, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (which debuted a week later) is currently sitting at $280 million, whereas The Flash (which came a week after Transformers) is sitting at $140 million