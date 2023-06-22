Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits the half a billion mark

The animated film is gunning for the third biggest film of 2023 so far.

This has been a very strange year for films and the box office. Despite a ton of blockbusters debuting, only one film has surpassed the $1 billion mark (The Super Mario Bros. Movie), with the rest struggling to get particularly close. But despite 2023 being a rather disappointing year for the box office in general so far, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is having a blast, and has already outperformed its predecessor and continues to rake in revenue.

As reported on by Deadline, the film has now surpassed the $500 million mark, making it just the fourth film of the year to achieve the feat. With continued success, Across the Spider-Verse is now setting its sights on Fast X, with the intention of being the third biggest film of the year, although admittedly, it will need to earn another $180 million to reach the star-studded project.

We're in the third week of Spider-Verse's run in theatres, and as a point of comparison, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (which debuted a week later) is currently sitting at $280 million, whereas The Flash (which came a week after Transformers) is sitting at $140 million

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

